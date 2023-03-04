Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $76,250.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $779.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $718.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,085,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

