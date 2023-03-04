Reef (REEF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.82 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Reef has a market capitalization of $63.69 million and $9.82 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00423955 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,412.01 or 0.28656600 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,697,207,856 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.

Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

