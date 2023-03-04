Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RRGB. CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

RRGB stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,956,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 110,626 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.2% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 691,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

