Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RRGB. CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance
RRGB stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.