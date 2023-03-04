Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Red Metal Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RMESF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Red Metal Resources has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

