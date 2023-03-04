Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Red Metal Resources Stock Performance
Shares of RMESF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Red Metal Resources has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
Red Metal Resources Company Profile
