Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 1,055,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.0 days.

Recruit Trading Up 0.6 %

RCRRF opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Recruit has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $46.75.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

