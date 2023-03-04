Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,050 at Barclays

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 1,950 ($23.53) to GBX 2,050 ($24.74) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Rathbones Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rathbones Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rathbones Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,000.00.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. Rathbones Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

