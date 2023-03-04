Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,071,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 1,324,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,785.8 days.

Shares of RANJF opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. Randstad has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $73.04.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

