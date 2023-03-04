Rajeev K. Goel Sells 30,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,447.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PubMatic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 559,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,048. The stock has a market cap of $716.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PubMatic

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.