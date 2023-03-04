Radicle (RAD) Price Hits $1.94 on Major Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00008740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $94.93 million and $6.46 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radicle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00423877 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.20 or 0.28651297 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network that uses its native token, RAD, to enable developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle is built on open protocols and extends Git’s peer-to-peer nature to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms, while also leveraging Ethereum for global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link, which disseminates data via gossip to enable decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. All data on the network is stored locally by peers, enabling developers to share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. Radicle can be used with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the Radicle project’s founding team, to create an identity, host code, and collaborate with others on the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.