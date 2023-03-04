QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $146.35 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 89.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. QUASA has a market cap of $146.35 million and approximately $665.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00040102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00220581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.97 or 0.99997483 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

