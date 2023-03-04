QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 186,333 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 186,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $1,682,586.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,820.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 22.91.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

