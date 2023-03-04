Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5,602.17 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.17 and approximately $181,270.68 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00040864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00220931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,355.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,105.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

