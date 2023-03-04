Quantstamp Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $105,452.67 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars.

