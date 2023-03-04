Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.01. 148,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 413,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 46,478.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,455 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 170,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 102,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period.

