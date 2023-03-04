Qtum (QTUM) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00013234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $307.83 million and approximately $44.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.35 or 0.07000817 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00072260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023818 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,560,320 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.