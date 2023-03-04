QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1963 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. QBE Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QBE Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

