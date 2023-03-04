QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, insider Andrew Horton sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.00 ($10.14), for a total transaction of A$427,500.00 ($288,851.35). In related news, insider Andrew Horton sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.00 ($10.14), for a total transaction of A$427,500.00 ($288,851.35). Also, insider Tan Le purchased 1,885 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$14.99 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of A$28,256.15 ($19,091.99). Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

