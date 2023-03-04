PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $251.89

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.89 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 218.40 ($2.64). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.68), with a volume of 116,720 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of £610.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.51.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

