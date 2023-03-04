Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

