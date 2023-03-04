Pundi X (New) Trading Down 14.6% This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $123.13 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.48557744 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $7,525,749.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

