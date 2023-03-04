PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at $22.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Get PT Vale Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration, mining, processing, storage and operations in all stages for nickel and associated ores, minerals, metals, and mineral products. It also focuses in logistics, energy, and steelmaking. The company was founded on July 25, 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.