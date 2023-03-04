PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU) Short Interest Update

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PropertyGuru Trading Down 0.4 %

PGRU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 104,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988. The firm has a market cap of $758.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PropertyGuru has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About PropertyGuru

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PropertyGuru from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

