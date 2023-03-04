Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CEO Mark C. Mckenna Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of RXDX stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on RXDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
