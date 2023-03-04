Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CEO Mark C. Mckenna Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 454.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 67,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RXDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

