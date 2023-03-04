Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Probe Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PROBF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,100. Probe Gold has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

