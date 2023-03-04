Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

