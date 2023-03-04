Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.72-$6.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Principal Financial Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.86-6.99 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $78.64.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,598. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,105.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.