Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Primerica by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Primerica by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $188.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average of $143.71. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $195.69.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,163.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,644.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,163.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,644.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

