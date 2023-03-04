Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

