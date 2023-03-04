PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPL Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,726,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,027. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 87.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,090,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

