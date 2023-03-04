Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter.

Powerbridge Technologies Trading Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ:PBTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 48,369,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,908,509. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. It provides technology solutions for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations.

