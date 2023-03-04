Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Portillo’s Stock Up 2.2 %

PTLO opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $942.98 million, a P/E ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 55.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 225,119 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

