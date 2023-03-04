Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Popular were worth $23,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.35. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Popular’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on BPOP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

