PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Update

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. 301,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,982. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.