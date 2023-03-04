Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in February

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,354,400 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 825,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.2 days.

Pipestone Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:BKBEF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,870. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKBEF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

