Piper Sandler Increases Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $150.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of MASI opened at $182.43 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $184.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $656,234,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,052,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $242,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

