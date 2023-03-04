Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.42 and traded as low as C$1.23. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 485,862 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$465.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

