Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE:PNE opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$465.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

