PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
RCS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 323,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,933. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
