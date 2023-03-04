PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

RCS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 323,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,933. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

