Philip Andrew Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Stock

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $305,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,696 shares in the company, valued at $16,387,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Main International ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS INTL opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54.

Institutional Trading of Main International ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,081,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,357,000. Main International ETF comprises 4.7% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

