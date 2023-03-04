Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Molly Henderson Sells 2,032 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $17,332.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,015 shares in the company, valued at $648,407.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.9 %
NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 166,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.38. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
