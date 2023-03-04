Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Molly Henderson Sells 2,032 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $17,332.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,015 shares in the company, valued at $648,407.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 166,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.38. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,675,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 570,729 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,684,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 223,943 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

