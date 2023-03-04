PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid bought 2,700 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

