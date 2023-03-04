PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.64. 50,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,808. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
