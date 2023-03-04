PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.64. 50,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,808. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after buying an additional 326,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 65,024 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,472,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 97,177 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.