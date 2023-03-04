Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $45.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.27.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.