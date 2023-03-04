Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,600 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 512,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perion Network by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 600,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,962. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $35.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
See Also
