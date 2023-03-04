Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $261.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.87. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $274.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4,356.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.42.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

