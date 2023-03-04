PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,681,813.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Sang Young Lee acquired 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Sang Young Lee acquired 5,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $127,610.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sang Young Lee purchased 12,600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,840.00.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $18.26 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.71.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 600,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 118,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

