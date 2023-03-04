PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

