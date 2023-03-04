Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $29,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 48.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

