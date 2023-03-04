Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.31 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

