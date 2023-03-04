Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.30 EPS.
NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $27.31. 669,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.
Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.
