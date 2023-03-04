Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.30 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $27.31. 669,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

